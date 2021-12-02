Trackhouse Racing enhances Nashville identity with new sponsorship

Before NASCAR’s Burnouts on Broadway, Trackhouse Racing — co-owned by Justin Marks and rapper Pitbull — unveiled a new paint scheme for its No. 99 Next Gen race car, to be driven by Daniel Suarez. Trackhouse Entertainment Group and several Nashville hospitality icons will work together during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Specifically, Tootsie’s World-Famous Orchid Lounge will serve as Suarez’s primary sponsor for six races, including the season-opening Daytona 500 in February. The paint scheme also will appear on the car at both Bristol races, both Talladega events and the June date at Nashville Superspeedway.

Though the team’s race shop will remain in North Carolina, Trackhouse already has strong ties to Nashville, and the sponsorship — which will include the “Visit Nashville” logo, Opry Entertainment’s “Ole Red” brand and the Nashville Convention and Visitor’s Corp. on the car — only serves to strengthen them.

So what do you think of @Daniel_SuarezG’s Daytona 500 ride?? pic.twitter.com/MhRuii0y7Y — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) December 1, 2021

“It was very important to come here to Nashville,” Suarez said after the unveiling outside Tootsie’s. “The team, in a way, is based here… Our race team is based in Charlotte, but the team was born here.

“We have offices here. The president of the team (Ty Norris) is here. The owner of the team (Marks) is here. One of the primary sponsors of the team is here. We are certainly connected with Nashville.”