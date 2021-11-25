Haas to run Shwartzman in Abu Dhabi test

Haas will run Ferrari young driver and Formula 2 title contender Robert Shwartzman during the young driver test at Abu Dhabi next month.

Formula 1 teams will remain in Abu Dhabi for two days of testing after the final race of the season, with running taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday at Yas Marina Circuit. As one of three Ferrari academy members who were evaluated for F1 seats last year — along with Mick Schumacher and Callum Ilott — Shwartzman (pictured above) has testing experience and will get another chance in F1 machinery when he makes his first appearance for Haas.

“First of all I would like to thank Haas F1 team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for this great opportunity,” Shwartzman said. “This will be my first test with Haas F1 Team and I’m really looking forward to getting to know a new team, environment and also to learn as much as possible from them. Having the chance to drive for another F1 team is just incredible and I can’t wait to work with everyone.”

Shwartzman is currently third in the Formula 2 championship standings, 43 points behind teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri. Having also been a contender in his rookie season, Shwartzman has already caught the eye of Haas team principal Guenther Steiner, having finished above current Haas driver Nikita Mazepin in last year’s championship.

“We’re looking forward to testing with Robert at Yas Marina in December,” Steiner said. “He’s obviously highly rated by Ferrari, having been part of their driver program since the end of 2017.

“His ability is clearly in evidence when you look at his performances over the last few seasons — most notably his rookie campaign in Formula 2 last year — competing against the likes of our own two drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin. We are pleased to be able to give Robert an outing in a Formula 1 car and we look forward to working with him in Abu Dhabi.”

The test will also see Pato O’Ward’s F1 debut with McLaren, while George Russell is set to start work with Mercedes ahead of his promotion to the team in 2022.