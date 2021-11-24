Online Race Industry Week full schedule released

The full schedule of speakers has now been released for the 2nd Annual Online Race Industry Week, in partnership with RACER.com. SEE SCHEDULE HERE

The event, to run from Nov. 29-Dec. 3, features 5 days and 55 hours of LIVE Technical and Business Webinars from leading suppliers and race industry leaders from around the world, including Michael Andretti, Ross Brawn, Antron Brown, Zak Brown, Ray Evernham, Bryan Herta, Mark Miles, Mike Shank, Stephan Papadakis, Pat Symonds, Doug Yates and many more including F1, NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA, IMSA, WEC, WRC, Trans Am, SCCA, SCORE, SRO, SVRA, Short Track Racing, Drifting, Time Attack, Land Speed… the list goes on!

There is no charge to attend. CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE WEBINAR