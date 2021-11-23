New renderings revealed of downtown layout for '23 Detroit GP

Additional renderings of the new downtown layout for 2023’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear depicts the 1.7-mile, 10-turn street circuit that circulates in front of General Motors’ global headquarters by using Jefferson Avenue, Bates Street, Atwater Street, St. Antoine, Franklin Street and Rivard. The Detroit GP is set for one more run at Belle Isle on June 3-5 before returning to its original downtown venue across June 2-4 the following year.

“We are very excited to bring the Grand Prix back to Downtown Detroit beginning in 2023,” said event chairman Bud Denker. “Bringing this annual international event back to the streets of Detroit will help our businesses Downtown, will shine a light on our beautiful Riverfront with an inclusive summertime festival and it will open up new opportunities to engage and connect with our local neighborhoods and communities.”

The new renderings also give a look into where fans can view the event for free.

“The Grand Prix will provide unprecedented access to attendees with more than half of the event’s footprint along Jefferson Avenue and the Detroit Riverfront open free of charge,” the promoter wrote. “Grand Prix visitors will be able to enjoy complimentary access to the main fan activation areas at the event, including Spirit Plaza, Hart Plaza as well as the Riverwalk.

“Fans will be welcomed in these key areas that will feature live music, food, games and displays all weekend long, without the purchase of a Grand Prix ticket. Since September, Grand Prix organizers have met with over 1,000 people throughout the city, listening to feedback and ideas on the Downtown relocation from Detroit residents, business leaders, neighborhood groups, city officials and more.”

