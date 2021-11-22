Frye joins featured speakers at Online Race Industry Week

Jay Frye is joining the impressive list of featured webinar speakers for EPARTRADE’s 2nd Annual Online RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 29 – Dec 3, 2021.

President of the NTT IndyCar Series since December of 2018, Frye was appointed to the role after spending the previous three years as IndyCar’s president of competition and operations. His highlighted contributions include securing a new series title sponsorship and the development of a revolutionary safety innovation for enhanced driver cockpit protection

Other additions to the list of speakers include Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer, along with John Probst, Senior Vice President, Racing Innovation, Peter Thul, Senior Director for Sport of the World Rally Championship. Five-time NHRA Pro Stock champion Greg Anderson and Gridlife founder Peter Murphy are also taking part in the special webinar.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars.

