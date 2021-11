Vintage Racer Group’s season finale Turkey Bowl race kicked off Friday at Summit Point Motorsports Park. Sunny skies, cold temps, and a record turnout was the quick report from VM photographer Bill Stoler, who is on hand to capture scenes throughout the weekend. He also noted this being the “best light of the year at Summit Point.” It is always nice when the stars align.

View the full photo gallery at VintageMotorsport.com.