VIDEO: Pato O‘Ward on his 1998 McLaren F1 run

Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward tells RACER’s Marshall Pruett about his mind-blowing run in Monterey with Mika Hakkinen’s 1998 Formula 1 world championship-winning McLaren MP4/13A.
Pierre Gasly was hit by a “shocking” front wing failure as he pushed to try and beat Valtteri Bottas in qualifying at the Qatar (…)
Sergio Perez says a difficult out-lap played a major role in his Q2 elimination during qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix. A number of (…)
Max Verstappen says he was surprised when he heard the final gap to Lewis Hamilton, which he felt meant that he had been taking (…)
Max Verstappen is under investigation for failing to respect yellow flags during qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix. Pierre Gasly’s (…)
Lewis Hamilton says the rules for racing are not clear after the drivers’ briefing at the Qatar Grand Prix. Max Verstappen was not (…)
Lewis Hamilton dominated qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix to take pole position ahead of title leader Max Verstappen. The Briton never (…)
Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton ended practice at the Qatar Grand Prix comfortably ahead of the pack after a second successive day of (…)
Sports Car Club of America, Inc. has shifted its focus away from operating professional racing series, doubling down on its next era of (…)
Elfyn Evans holds a narrow lead after day one of Rally Monza, but Sebastien Ogier is still on course for an eighth FIA World Rally (…)
Paretta Autosport made history this year in becoming the first-ever women-led racing team competing in the Indy 500. Beth Paretta and her (…)
