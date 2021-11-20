Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

VIDEO: Pato O‘Ward on his 1998 McLaren F1 run

VIDEO: Pato O‘Ward on his 1998 McLaren F1 run

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

VIDEO: Pato O‘Ward on his 1998 McLaren F1 run

By November 20, 2021 11:14 AM

By |

Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward tells RACER’s Marshall Pruett about his mind-blowing run in Monterey with Mika Hakkinen’s 1998 Formula 1 world championship-winning McLaren MP4/13A.

 

, , , Videos, Vintage Motorsport / Historic

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home