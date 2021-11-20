Bottas and Sainz also facing yellow flag investigations

Valtteri Bottas (shown above) and Carlos Sainz are also under investigation for yellow flag infringements in qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix, following a summons for Max Verstappen.

More than two and a half hours after the end of qualifying, Verstappen was summoned for allegedly failing to respect double waved yellows on his final lap in Q3, with his hearing set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. local time. An hour later, the stewards summoned two further drivers, with Bottas and Sainz under scrutiny.

For the Mercedes and Ferrari drivers, they are accused of allegedly failing to respect single waved yellows as opposed to double, with each driver called to see the stewards after Verstappen’s initial meeting.

The discrepancy in the type of infringement comes as a result of Pierre Gasly causing yellow flags by running wide at the penultimate corner and breaking his front wing, leaving debris on the track. Gasly then continued moving despite a front right puncture, meaning he was passing into new marshaling sectors that then reacted with warnings.

Gasly eventually stopped on the pit straight, leading to the double waved yellows that Verstappen passed at the end of his final timed lap. Verstappen originally qualified second ahead of Bottas in third, while Sainz was seventh.