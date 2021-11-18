Photos: Race days at Velocity Invitational

After a ramp-up of practice and qualifying, drivers were met with consecutive race days on Saturday and Sunday at last weekend’s Velocity Invitational. In the mix were a number of exhibitions including Porsche 917 exhibition laps, Ford GTLM reunion laps, McLaren Formula 1 exhibition laps, and more. Look for a full writeup in the Jan/Feb issue of Vintage Motorsport magazine, but for now enjoy the sights courtesy of Larry Chen and Velocity Invitational.

