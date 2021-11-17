Donley named crew chief for Ty Dillon

GMS Racing has named Jerame Donley the crew chief of the No. 94 GMS Racing Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series team for driver Ty Dillon. Donley and Dillon will work together for the first time during a two-day Next Gen organizational test on the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval.

Donley joins GMS Racing for its debut season in the Cup Series after spending nine years at Chip Ganassi Racing, which has shuttered its NASCAR program after selling to Justin Marks and Trackhouse Racing. Donley served as an engineer on the No. 42 car for drivers Ross Chastain, Matt Kenseth, and Kyle Larson.

A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Donley also worked at Hendrick Motorsports on the setup plate and as an underneath mechanic for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson. Donley was a part of Johnson’s championship-winning team in 2009 and 2010.

Donley’s background consists of racing go-karts, bandoleros, and late models. His father, Craig, was a spotter for Dale Earnhardt Sr. at Richard Childress Racing in the early 1990s.

Dillon was named the driver of the GMS Racing car in early October. The championship-winning organization in the Camping World Truck Series is expanding into the Cup Series and will run the full season.