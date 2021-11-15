McLaren calls Audi takeover report ‘wholly inaccurate’

McLaren has denied a report that it had been taken over by Audi, and is seeking its removal.

British publication Autocar claimed Audi purchased t the entire McLaren Group, giving it a Formula 1 entry as well as ownership of the supercar manufacturer, while safeguarding the company’s future. The report cited a source close to the deal, but McLaren has since moved to strongly deny the claims.

“McLaren Group is aware of a news media report stating it has been sold to Audi,” a group statement read. “This is wholly inaccurate and McLaren is seeking to have the story removed.

“McLaren’s technology strategy has always involved ongoing discussions and collaboration with relevant partners and suppliers, including other carmakers, however, there has been no change in the ownership structure of the McLaren Group.”

Audi is owned by the Volkswagen Group, with VW understood to be evaluating different routes into F1 should it decide to enter when new power unit regulations are introduced in 2026. The Porsche brand is seen as the frontrunner for any entry — although Audi could still also become involved – with a power unit supply deal seen as the more likely route into the sport, or an investment into an existing constructor.