Petit Le Mans Hour 3: WTR leads, but penalty risk looms

Ricky Taylor was leading at the three-hour in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta Acura just before, but the possibility of a penalty being applied for entering a closed pit loomed over the team.

After the longest green flag run, with 7h41m left in the race, an incident involving the GTD No. 12 Lexus, the GTD No. 42 Audi and the LMP3 No. 91 Ligier left the 91 sitting off the track and unable to move. While officials waited to see if it would move and clear the track, several cars dived for the pits anticipating the yellow. The last of those was Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 10, and it was suggested that they had cut it too close. As of the three-hour mark, no penalty had been applied.

Jonathan Bomarito in the No. 55 Mazda had cycled to the front, and pulled away handily when the race restarted, but had to relinquish the lead with a pit stop just before three hours.

The GTLM battle is heating up, with the BMWs re-asserting themselves, first with both cars splitting the Corvettes then Augusto Farfus in the No. 24 BMW was putting pressure on the Tommy Milner in the No. 4 Corvette for the lead. Farfus took the GTLM lead about eight minutes before the three-hour mark.

With the championship secure, Antonio Garcia is hoping that he and his teammates in the No. 3 Corvette can challenge for the one major race he hasn’t bagged.

“I really want this race. I had it very close many years, I don’t know how many times I finished second and third. This race, the last one of the season, you always had to think about the championship. The championship’s is out of the equation now, so maybe now we can be very aggressive,” he said.

The No. 1 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini re-emerged from the garage, but is 11 laps down, while Aaron Telitz in the No. 14 Lexus led the class.

Traffic has been a big problem for everyone. Notes Filipe Albuquerque, fresh out of the No. 10 Acura: “It’s so easy to have contact… I had one. United car hit me on the back. I thought I was done! The car went over the curbs, and I came back. I’m OK, I’m OK! I got hit but I was still OK and passed him.”

