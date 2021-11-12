Hamilton takes five-place PU penalty in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton has taken a new power unit component at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix that means he will have a five-place grid penalty on Sunday.

Mercedes has been struggling with reliability this season and suggested it would need to take an extra engine at some stage despite Hamilton taking a 10-place grid penalty in Turkey. It has now been confirmed by the FIA that Hamilton has a fifth internal combustion engine (ICE) this weekend in Brazil, resulting in a five-place drop.

The smaller drop is due to Hamilton having already exceeded the limit of three ICE this season, with the first time a driver does so leading to a drop of 10 places and every subsequent one costing five.

As this weekend is a Sprint event at Interlagos, Hamilton will not be penalized after Friday afternoon’s qualifying session and will line up for the Sprint where he qualifies, but will then drop five positions from where he finishes the short event on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s race.

Hamilton is 19 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen with four races remaining this season.