Michael Andretti to speak at Online Race Industry Week

Michael Andretti has joined the list of featured webinar speakers for EPARTRADE’s 2nd Annual Online Race Industry Week, Nov 29 – Dec 3, 2021.

Andretti leads his businesses with the same focus and determination he showed behind the wheel of a race car. When Andretti hung up his helmet and ended his full-time driving career, the 1991 series champion left as the winningest driver in CART history with 42 victories. He is also second on the list of IndyCar laps led, right behind his father, Mario, with 6,702. With his full-time driving career behind him, Andretti continues to set the standard in the racing industry, albeit from behind the pit wall.

