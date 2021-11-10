Global Medical Response renews partnership ﻿with IMSA for three more years

The world’s largest medical transportation provider will continue its IMSA presence for at least the next three years.

Officials from Global Medical Response and IMSA today confirmed an extension of their corporate partnership through 2024. GMR’s ground ambulance business, American Medical Response, will continue in its role as Official Emergency Medical Services partner for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and IMSA Prototype Challenge.

The IMSA AMR Safety Team has been a fixture at IMSA races since 2019. The IMSA AMR Safety Team is a group of dependable EMS/FIRE professionals who exemplify the Global Medical Response mission of providing care to the world at a moment’s notice. The team responds to on-track incidents via a fleet of Porsche Cayennes and Chevrolet Silverados that serve as safety vehicles.

“Anytime the IMSA AMR Safety Team arrives at an on-track incident, they immediately bring calmness and professionalism to the scene,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “Our competitors know whenever they see the AMR safety vehicles and firesuits that they will receive the highest standard of care and services in the industry. We are proud to continue our partnership with GMR and AMR.”

AirMed International, another member of GMR’s family of companies, also will continue to provide non-emergency, fixed-wing air repatriation for IMSA members. When an IMSA member is hospitalized away from home, AirMed will transport them to a hospital of their choice and will coordinate every aspect of the mission to include ground transportation between campuses and airports. GMR also will continue as presenter of IMSA’s annual Track Promoter Meeting and Track Promoter Breakfast.

“This partnership has been a phenomenal experience,” said Randy Strozyk, Senior Vice President, Executive Operations for Global Medical Response. “We are bringing the leading clinical expertise of GMR’s air and ground medical transportation companies to the top level of sports racing to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for drivers and fans – it’s a natural fit.”