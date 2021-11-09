The 2022 SCCA Super Tour schedule

The Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour returns in 2022 with another 10 competition weekends for a total of 20 “regular season” races from January through June. Seven of the scheduled stops will be three-day events, and some slight modifications exist from last year’s calendar. Of course, it all leads to the 2022 SCCA Runoffs, held September 24 – October 2 at VIRginia International Raceway where Summit Racing Equipment SCCA Road Racing national champions will be crowned.

The 2022 Schedule

As always, the calendar is subject to change, but dates for the 2022 Hoosier Super Tour currently are as follows:

– January 14−16: Sebring International Raceway; Sebring, Florida

(Central Florida Region − Southeast Conference)

– February 5−6: Circuit of the Americas; Austin, Texas

(Lone Star Region − Southern Conference)

– February 18−20: Buttonwillow Raceway Park; Buttonwillow, California

(Cal Club Region − Western Conference)

– March 18−20: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta; Braselton, Georgia

(Atlanta Region − Southeast Conference)

– April 8−10: VIRginia International Raceway; Alton, Virginia

(North Carolina Region − Dual Northeast & Southeast Conference)

– April 23−24: Hallett Motor Racing Circuit; Jennings, Oklahoma

(Ark Valley Race Group − Dual Mid-States & Southern Conference)

– April 29−May 1: Pittsburgh International Race Complex; Wampum, Pennsylvania

(Steel Cities Region − Northeast Conference)

– May 14−15: Portland International Raceway; Portland, Oregon

(Oregon Region − Western Conference)

– June 3−5: Watkins Glen International; Watkins Glen, New York

(Finger Lakes Region − Northeast Conference)

– June 17−19: Road America − WeatherTech Chicago Region® June Sprints®; Plymouth, Wis.

(Chicago Region − Northern Conference)

Changes of Note

The series stop at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit has moved back a week, which perhaps improves chances for better spring weather.

The more recognizable change comes in June and involves the final two race weekends on the calendar. The Hoosier Super Tour event at Watkins Glen International has been moved up and will take place in early June. Then to close out the “regular season,” competitors will take on the circuit at Road America during the WeatherTech Chicago Region June Sprints.

While all 10 Hoosier Super Tour stops are important to those seeking a Nationwide Points Championship, the April 8-10 visit to VIRginia International Raceway will likely be a “biggie.” As the host venue of the 2022 SCCA National Championship, it’s likely that weekend at VIR will be well attended by racers seeking to get a leg up on the competition for the Runoffs.

What Makes A Schedule?

Hoosier Super Tour venues are selected based on various attributes. Some have decades of history with a record book featuring the biggest names in all of motorsport. Other sites are top “pro” tracks offering the best quality racing surface and amenities. Certain tracks are included on the schedule because they are the best “club” courses in the country, where challenging layouts are matched with warm hospitality and a “family feel” to the paddock area.

The Hoosier Super Tour offers a heightened experience for both competitors and race fans. Weekends include segmented timing and scoring, a service unavailable at most amateur motorsport events. The series also boasts a dedicated “Super Tour Radio presented by Hoosier Racing Tire” team of announcers capable of providing consistent insight and entertainment heard at the track or online at SCCA.com.

Dedicated staffing with a series race director, clerk of the course, timing team, administrator and technical inspector working in conjunction with local event personnel is an additional feature of the Hoosier Super Tour. Onsite SCCA public relations staff provide weekend race coverage and post-race winner videos. Hoosier Super Tour dates also have enhanced weekend social activities for volunteers, drivers, crew and family where applicable.

The Hoosier Super Tour serves as the Summit Racing Equipment SCCA Road Racing’s Nationwide Points Championship. The point structure remains the same as previous years with the best six Hoosier Super Tour races, plus a Runoffs finish, contributing toward points championship scoring. Point totals for the Hoosier Super Tour are managed by SCCA national office staff and can be viewed at SCCA.com.

Only SCCA Full Competition and SCCA Pro Racing License holders may register to compete at Hoosier Super Tour events. The Hoosier Super Tour also serves as a qualifying path to the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place at VIR later in the year.