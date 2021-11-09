Haas wants to retain Fittipaldi for 2022

Haas wants Pietro Fittipaldi to remain its official test and reserve driver beyond the end of this season.

Fittipaldi joined Haas in late 2018 and has worked with the team ever since, carrying out a number of testing and simulator duties but also standing in for the injured Romain Grosjean at the final two races of last season. Team principal Guenther Steiner believes the Brazilian-American is a key component of the work Haas does and wants the partnership to continue into 2022.

“Pietro is a very good guy, he’s a very good driver and he’s now a part of our family,” Steiner said. “We always can’t do without him but last year when Romain had his accident and he had to jump in, he did a fantastic job not having been in the car for almost one year. Pietro is one of us and hopefully, he stays on with us.”

Fittipaldi also wants to remain with Haas, saying he’s keen to test the new generation of Formula 1 car next season to add to his versatility, having raced in three IndyCar races at Texas and Indianapolis this season.

“I’ve been with the team since 2018 — so I’ve got to test the 2018 and 2019 car and I got to race the 2020 car,” Fittipaldi said. “I haven’t tested this car as due to COVID, there haven’t been any in-season tests and there is limited pre-season testing.

“For me, it’s exciting, it’s different. You get to drive a new era of Formula 1. If I get the chance to test the car next season, that will be exciting as no one knows what it’s going to be like. Everyone’s saying it’s going to be harder to drive, less aero, with cars moving around more, so you will only be able to tell once you get behind the wheel. As a driver, you always want new challenges.

“I think I’m one of those drivers who has driven the biggest number of different cars in the world — the only thing I haven’t done is rally or ice driving. I’ve raced Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, I’ve driven Formula E, Porsche LMP1, Super Formula, DTM, Brazilian Stockcar, GT, so to add the new era of Formula 1 would be pretty cool.”