Fight for P3 not over as tough day could hit others - McLaren's Seidl

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says a similarly tough day could strike Ferrari in the future after his team only managed to score one point in the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Ferrari finished fifth and sixth to leapfrog McLaren into third in the constructors’ championship, with Lando Norris picking up the final point in 10th place after Daniel Ricciardo was involved in a first-lap collision. Although McLaren seemed to struggle slightly in Mexico and altitude could also play a part in Brazil, Seidl believes the fact a weekend didn’t go his team’s way doesn’t mean similar won’t happen to its rivals.

“Well I think the most important thing is to accept days like this can happen in racing,” Seidl said. “At the same time, they can happen to a competitor so there is no reason to give up this fight. We move on and race again straight away next weekend and try to strike back. The disappointment was we only scored one point but again, this can happen to our competitors. We just need to focus on ourselves and scoring points consistently, which we didn’t manage (in Mexico).

“It’s not about getting races out of the way, every race is also an opportunity to score points. Again, days like (Sunday) happen, they can happen to anyone in this sport. That’s why we approach everything in the weekend the same way, we maximize everything we have in our hands, and we go to the final in Abu Dhabi.”

Seidl deemed Ricciardo’s contact with Valtteri Bottas as a racing incident that wrecked the Australian’s race, but admits McLaren will need to look into why it struggled relative to Ferrari and AlphaTauri so much in Mexico.

“To be honest, it’s so difficult to predict. So many factors play a role here: temperatures, tire selection, downforce levels, track characteristics. We have seen so many times this year already that it is difficult to predict and then it plays out unexpected.

“After Friday, we didn’t think we could compete with the Ferraris on one lap. I think this weekend, the pace we had in the race wasn’t great, it’s something we need to analyze. Here in Mexico there are a lot of variants that come into play with the altitude, so that could be another reason as well.”