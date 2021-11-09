Era Motorsport revives crayon livery for Petit Le Mans

The crayon livery that Era Motorsport drove to a win at the Rolex 24 at Daytona earlier this year will return for the final round of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship at Petit Le Mans.

The livery, which was designed by Owen, a six-year-old from Canada quickly became a fan favorite for its uniqueness.

“It means a lot to us to have Owen’s livery back on the car,” Kyle Tilley said. “It not only brought us good luck for the Rolex 24, but through that livery and our first victory we earned a lot of new fans who have come out to support us this year. Ending the season with the crayon wrap, and even a podium finish is a great way to close out the year on a positive note and thank our fans for cheering us on this year.”

With COVID travel restrictions between Canada and the United States easing, Owen will get to see his design in the flesh for the first time during Petit Le Mans.

“I am excited to go to the Petit Le Mans because I’m excited to see my car in real life, and maybe sit in it,” Owen said. “I can’t wait to meet the drivers and wish them good luck.”

Era Motorsport is currently three points behind the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA in the Michelin Endurance Cup championship. Points paid out at hours four and eight of Petit Le Mans will be crucial in deciding that title. The team is well out of contention for the full-season championship after missing the sprint round at Watkins Glen.