Ocon and Russell add to Mexico grid penalties

Five drivers will take grid penalties at the Mexico City Grand Prix after confirmation of drops for Esteban Ocon and George Russell.

Ocon became the fourth driver to take a new power unit and commit to starting from the back of the grid, making it 16 of the 20 cars that have so far exceeded power unit components this season. The Alpine driver joins Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll with such a penalty, with the quartet set for a private battle between themselves in qualifying later this afternoon to avoid starting on the back row.

Ahead of all four will be Russell, who has taken a new gearbox and receives a five-place grid penalty as a result. Russell suffered a gearbox issue during FP2 and Williams was using his race gearbox at the time.

Even if Russell is slower than any of the other drivers taking a grid penalty, he will start ahead of them as the other four all have punishments that necessitate a back of the grid start.

