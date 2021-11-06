Norris takes Mexico City PU penalty

Lando Norris will start the Mexico City Grand Prix from the back of the grid after taking a new power unit.

Norris was the only Mercedes-powered driver yet to take a penalty this season, but had previously referenced how he was losing time on straights in recent races due to his engine. After McLaren tailored his run plan on Friday with a penalty in mind, it has now been confirmed that Norris — who was on pole three races ago in Russia — will start from the back of the grid.

With Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll already taking the same penalty, the order at the back of the grid will be defined by their relative finishing positions in qualifying this afternoon.

McLaren is just 3.5 points clear of Ferrari in the battle for third place in the constructors’ championship with five races remaining, but remains the only team this season to secure a 1-2 finish after Daniel Ricciardo’s victory at the Italian Grand Prix.

