HSR Classic Sebring ‘Pistons and Props’ takes flight Dec 1-5

The Historic Sportscar Racing Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, will be back to its full high-flying glory as an array of rare and vintage military airplanes will rejoin an iconic line-up of historic race cars for the sixth running of the event at Sebring International Raceway, December 1-5.

Officially titled the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network, the season-ending HSR race weekend is a dual celebration of Sebring’s illustrious auto racing history and patriotic aviation heritage. The aviation part of 2020’s event was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the historic planes and their pilots are back this year to reunite with their four-wheeled racing peers in celebration of Sebring’s legendary 12-hour sports car race and the facility’s rich aviation history. Hendricks Field is a World War II era civil and military air field on which the famous 12-hour sports car race has been run for nearly 70 years.

The Classic Sebring 12 Hour features five full days of historic and vintage sports car racing as well as a “fly-in” and display of some equally awe-inspiring military and civilian aircraft from the last half century and World War II era.

