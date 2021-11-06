Chinese GP deal extended to 2025 despite missing calendar again

Formula 1 has reached an agreement to extend the contract for the Chinese Grand Prix to 2025, despite its ongoing absence from the calendar.

China was the first race postponed due to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, and similarly failed to return to the calendar this season as F1 managed to put together a more recognizable schedule. While the race was also not included for 2022, F1 has been working with the promoter over its future plans and after a three-year absence there is set to be a further three years of races in Shanghai from 2023-25.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says the agreement shows how strong the partnership is in China, even following the multiple cancellations in recent years.

“This is great news for all of our fans in China and we are delighted to announce this agreement that will see us racing in Shanghai until 2025,” Domenicali said. “Our partnership with the promoter Juss Sports is incredibly strong and we look forward to continuing our long-term partnership.

“While we are all disappointed we could not include China on the 2022 calendar due to ongoing pandemic conditions, China will be restored to the calendar as soon as conditions allow and we look forward to being back with the fans as soon as we can.”

