Preview: RM Sotheby’s Guikas Collection

On November 19, Circuit Paul Ricard will play host to an incredible 75 road and racing car sale offered entirely without reserve. RM Sotheby’s Guikas Sale presents a collection with pedigrees spanning from the endurance racing of the 24 Hours of Le Mans to the world stage of Formula One and nearly everything in between. A prime example: The 1981 Ferrari 512 BB/LM shown above is one of 25 built by Ferrari and one of only five to race the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice in period.

In addition to the incredible competition cars on the docket, there are also some unique and pristine road going cars available as well.

See more from the sale at VintageMotorsport.com.