Vintage stars will be out at this weekend’s SVRA Austin SpeedTour

The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association’s penultimate 2021 race weekend — November 4-7 at Circuit of The Americas — will pack out one of the most expansive paddocks in North America. Entries had to be shut off weeks ago as spots in all Race Groups were sold out, and organizers have announced there won’t be room for personal vehicles in the paddock; tow cars and trucks only!

SpeedTour events serve as a platform, of course, for the SCCA’s professional Trans Am series which brings its own intensity — especially in its TA2 class expected to have more than 30 cars on its starting grid. But vintage races filling the majority of the schedule, with practice, qualifying and races “dawn to dusk” (8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“A spectacular race weekend on a state-of-the-art Formula 1 track deep in the heart of Texas!” says the SVRA.

The Austin SpeedTour has become one of the most popular events on the SVRA schedule, featuring several hundred vintage race cars of all types and drivers from several countries, many of them well known with solid credentials in club and pro racing.

For more details of the event, including entry lists and race schedules, visit VintageMotorsport.com.