Hulkenberg rules out IndyCar switch after McLaren test

Nico Hulkenberg will not be making the move to IndyCar following his test with Arrow McLaren SP at Barber last week.

The German completed over 100 laps during a test day on the Monday after the United States Grand Prix as he evaluated a switch to IndyCar, with McLaren similarly looking at his potential to drive a third car in 2022. While Hulkenberg enjoyed the physical challenge of the Dallara DW12-Chevy, both sides agreed it wasn’t the right move for them at this point in time.

Confirming the news on Twitter, Hulkenberg wrote: “Quick update regarding IndyCar: It was exciting to test an IndyCar two weeks ago and I am grateful to Arrow McLaren SP for this opportunity. However for personal reasons I decided not to go ahead with it. Keep you posted on my future plans.”

RACER understands that Hulkenberg will not pursue opportunities with other IndyCar teams at this point in his career, instead remaining in Europe having only become a father for the first time at the end of September. With no prospects of a Formula 1 race seat for 2022, his most likely destination is remaining with Aston Martin as reserve driver.

McLaren hopes to test Stoffel Vandoorne in its IndyCar at some stage this winter, while Kyle Kirkwood is also understood to be interesting the team but there remains uncertainty over whether it will run a third car for a significant portion of the 2022 season.