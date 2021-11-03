TV ratings: Martinsville

NASCAR settled its Championship 4 last weekend in Martinsville, with little change in audience from last year.

The NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday night averaged a 1.61 Nielsen rating and 2.627 million viewers on NBC per ShowBuzzDaily.com. That’s down a few ticks from the 2021 Martinsville race run on the same weekend and network (1.65/2.718m).

Saturday evening’s Championship 4 line-up decider for the NASCAR Xfinity Series averaged a 0.51 rating and 863,000 viewers on NBCSN, down from a 0.83/1.316m last year when it ran in the afternoon and on NBC rather than cable.

The Camping World Truck Series race from Martinsville averaged a 0.33/568,000 on FS1, up from last year’s 0.25/425K when it ran on Friday night.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing struggled again on FS1, averaging a 0.13/237,000 viewers for live coverage of Sunday’s finals late in the afternoon. That was basically unchanged from last year’s 0.14/232K for the same event, weekend, time slot and channel.