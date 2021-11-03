Porsche on target with first LMDh test

Porsche says plans to turn the first laps with its new LMDh hybrid prototype by late December are on target. Provided no changes to those plans occur, it would mark the first track test among the five manufacturers who’ve committed to the replacement for IMSA’s DPi class, which runs through the end of the 2022 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

“The goal that we have announced is still the goal,” new Porsche Motorsport VP Thomas Lauderbach told RACER. “As always, in such projects, you don’t have much time. We have a tight schedule. But so far, this is still the goal and we are working very hard on it. I wouldn’t say it’s easy, but so far, so good. I think we are on the right path.”

The new Porsche Penske Motorsports team is expected to receive its first rolling chassis this month from partner and supplier Multimatic, where it will be fitted with an engine — believed to be a twin-turbo V8 motor — based on the TTV8 used in the Porsche Cayenne SUV. A rollout at Porsche’s Weissach racing and testing base in Germany is anticipated before the car begins a busy international testing program in North America and Europe once the new year arrives.

Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, and Porsche have committed to race in the new LMDh category that will both supplant DPi in IMSA and be combined with the FIA World Endurance Championship’s LMH class, which debuted in 2021. LMH and LMDh models will go head-to-head in both series, with most — but not necessarily all — of the LMDh manufacturers scheduled to take part in the formula’s debut at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January of 2023.