Perez ‘incredibly excited’ to fight for win at home race

Sergio Perez admits he is “incredibly excited” by the chance to fight for victory this weekend in the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Mexican has enjoyed huge support since Formula 1 returned to his home country in 2015, but has never had a car capable of finishing higher than seventh. Now at Red Bull and a two-time race-winner since his last visit to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Perez can’t wait for the opportunity to try and secure a third win in front of a partisan crowd.

“Incredibly excited — I am so much looking forward to it,” Perez said. “My country has been so supportive of me throughout my career and I always love the chance to race in front of those fans. People are always blown away by the support I receive here in Mexico but they have always backed me, since many years ago, when my career was first starting.

“It’s just great to finally have a team and a car that we can dream of a victory in my home country. We have a chance to make a big result happen this weekend, so I will prepare as well as I can and we will see what we are able to achieve.”

Ahead of what he predicts will “be a crazy week,” Perez has unveiled a special helmet design that he will use for F1’s first visit to Mexico City in two years.

“For Mexico I wanted it to be a really special moment so I spoke with my designer and he came up with an incredible design. It is probably my favorite design I have ever worn. I wanted to put my colors on it in a bigger and better way than before, because on all of my helmet designs I try to represent my country and Mexican cultures and traditions.

“I have even changed the color of the foam to those of the Mexican flag. I really can’t wait to wear it and since I revealed it this week the Mexican people love it!”

Perez will also have a special race suit this weekend, that Red Bull unveiled ahead of the event as part of the release of its first range of Digital Collectables.