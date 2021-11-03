IMSA reveals 43-car entry list for Petit Le Mans

The entry list for Motul Petit Le Mans has been released, featuring 43 cars across the IMSA WeatherTech Series’ five classes. Among the notable entries are a second WeatherTech Racing Porsche in GT Le Mans, LMP3 entries from FastMD Racing and WIN Autosport that boost that class to 10 cars, and a pair of entries from European powerhouse United Autosports with a car apiece in LMP2 and LMP3.

DPi is the most stable of the classes, with all teams keeping their normal full-season pairing and adding a third endurance driver. The only exception is the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura DPi, which will go to Petit Le Mans with Helio Castroneves replacing Olivier Pla and Juan Pablo-Montoya returning in his normal endurance role.

The drivers for the second WeatherTech Racing GTLM Porsche are not yet known. Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet, however, will return to the No.79 Porsche and pair with Cooper MacNeil after the Porsche factory drivers had to miss the Long Beach and VIR races due to scheduling conflicts.

Elsewhere in GTLM, BMW returns to IMSA for what will be the final running of the BMW M8 GTE in the series.

In GT Daytona, Inception Racing will bring a McLaren 720s GT3 to IMSA for the first time this year, with Brendan Trexler, Ollie Millrow, and Ben Barnicoat set to drive the No. 70 McLaren. NTE Sport returns for the final round of the Michelin Endurance Cup with Don Yount, Jaden Conwright, and an undetermined third driver in the team’s Audi R8 LMS GT3. There are 15 cars in GTD, the largest of the five classes.

Five cars are entered in LMP2, with no major surprises. Ben Keating in the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen ORECA and John Farano in the No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA will battle for the Jim Trueman Award and the automatic Le Mans invitation that comes with it. Keating currently leads with 1,910 points to Farano’s 1,840.

Click here for the full entry list.