VIDEO: Vaughn Gitten Jr shreds the Faroe Islands with Mustang Mach E

By October 30, 2021 10:12 AM

What happens when you send Vaughn Gitten Jr. on a sightseeing trip with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 to one of the most beautiful locations on Earth? Find out as he receives free rein of Denmark’s Faroe Islands…

 

 

