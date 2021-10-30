VIDEO: Vaughn Gitten Jr shreds the Faroe Islands with Mustang Mach E

What happens when you send Vaughn Gitten Jr. on a sightseeing trip with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 to one of the most beautiful locations on Earth? Find out as he receives free rein of Denmark’s Faroe Islands…
What happens when you send Vaughn Gitten Jr. on a sightseeing trip with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 to one of the most beautiful locations on Earth? Find out as he receives free rein of Denmark’s Faroe Islands…
After the recent announcement regarding the launch of USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires by Andersen Promotions owner and CEO Dan (…)
CB Motorsports will close out the 2021 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge campaign with a two-car entry in the Fox Factory 120 at Michelin (…)
Team USA Scholarship drivers Max Esterson and Andre Castro enjoyed a successful opening day at the 50th Annual Formula Ford Festival at (…)
Toyota claimed a comfortable 1-2 finish in the FIA World Endurance Championship 6 Hours of Bahrain, sealing the Le Mans Hypercar (…)
A hotly competitive B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge race for the Historic and GT Modern (GTM) divisions set the stage on Friday for (…)
Already the track record holder in Top Fuel, Brittany Force added another impressive performance at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor (…)
Sports Car Club of America has released a proposed technical and class rule set for its new national Enduro program and is looking for (…)
It feels like just yesterday I landed in Heathrow, but now here we are, ready to go for the 2021 Formula Ford Festival. The past three (…)
Ryan Blaney has been here before. “Here” is the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and the Round of 8. Here being Martinsville Speedway and the (…)
The latest recipient of the Mazda MX-5 Cup Shootout Scholarship, Connor Zilisch, will make his series debut in the final two rounds of (…)
Comments