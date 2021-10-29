Treffert, Roberts, Wilding, Gilsdorf grab headlines on first day of HSR Classic Daytona

The 2021 HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA and the HSR Daytona Historics got off to a fast start at Daytona International Speedway where Day 1 of a packed four-day schedule produced its first six race winners.

In addition to practice and qualifying for both the Classic 24 Hour and the Daytona Historics, Thursday featured the HSR Sasco Sports International/American Challenge, HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT and HSR Classic RS Cup sprint races as well as the opening round of the HSR Street Stock Road Racing Reunion.

Thursday’s big winner was Todd Treffert who swept both HSR feature races in his Speedconcepts 1974 No. 14 Porsche 911 IROC prepared by the 901 Shop. He stormed to an overall and Porsche class victory in the day’s opening HSR Sasco Sports International/American Challenge race, and backed it up later on with a flag-to-flag win the HSR Classic RS Cup race.

Read the full rundown of opening day at Classic Daytona at VintageMotorsport.com.