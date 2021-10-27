Veteran Porsche racer Lewis will celebrate 50 years of Daytona success at HSR Classic 24

Veteran Historic Sportscar Racing competitor Jack Lewis will celebrate 50 years of racing success at Daytona International Speedway this week in the HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA. The premier North American vintage and historic 24-hour sports car race will run for the seventh time at the “World Center of Racing,” October 27-31.

Lewis debuted at Daytona in 1971 at the age of 21, driving a 1955 Porsche Speedster in an IMSA support race. It was the first of a string of ongoing visits to the high-banked road course over the next five decades that have seen Lewis amass a solid record of success in both contemporary and vintage and historic racing competition at DIS.

Driving his Jack Lewis Enterprises 1974 No. 9 Porsche 911 RSR (pictured at top), Lewis competes in both the HSR Classic Daytona this Saturday and Sunday and the accompanying HSR Daytona Historics events that set the stage for the classic 24-hour race from Thursday on.

“All of us at HSR want to congratulate Jack and his wife Helga (pictured with Lewis above in 1991) on 50 years of racing at Daytona International Speedway and an amazing competition career that shows no signs of slowing down,” said HSR President David Hinton. “At age 71, [Jack] is still a threat for the podium every time he takes a green flag, and we at HSR are honored to know and race with him.”

Lewis’ Golden Anniversary is fittingly framed by the famous Porsche Gold Crest on a weekend that also celebrates Porsche as the Featured Marque of the 2021 HSR Classic Daytona. The Norcross, Georgia resident has driven nothing but Porsches at Daytona the last 50 years.

“The 50 years went by in no time, but at times it was dreadfully hard to keep it going,” Lewis said. “I’m most grateful to my wife, Helga, for supporting all my efforts and for my good health and having the abilities that allow me to do this. Looking back now, I’ve always been able to live my dream.”

Read the full story at VintageMotorsport.com.