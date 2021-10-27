TV ratings: Kansas, USGP

It was an interesting TV match-up last weekend as Formula 1 and NASCAR went head-to-head Sunday afternoon with U.S. races, the former on broadcast network and the latter on cable. The stock cars still came out ahead, but the gap narrowed from the last such contest two years ago.

The NASCAR Cup Series race from Kansas averaged a 1.26 Nielsen rating and 2.105 million household viewers on NBCSN, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That’s down from a 1.52/2.511m last year, but that race aired on NBC. The previous race on NBCSN was Las Vegas in September, which averaged 1.21/2.09m.

F1’s United States Grand Prix averaged a 0.72/1.225m on ABC. That’s a significant increase from the 2019 USGP on ABC (the event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic), which averaged 0.57/861,000. The Cup race from Texas that weekend, which also ran head-to-head with F1 and on NBCSN, averaged 1.36/2.2m.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Kansas on Saturday afternoon averaged 0.78/1.306m. That’s up solidly from last year’s race, which ran Saturday evening and averaged 0.43/697.000.

MotoGP got a boost by a late move to NBC Sunday afternoon, where it’s Italian race coverage averaged 0.35/510,000 viewers.