Race Industry Now tech webinar doubleheader

By October 27, 2021 4:02 AM

Join EPARTRADE for Episodes #127 and #128 of the RACE INDUSTRY NOW Tech Webinar:

Wednesday, November 3 – Double Feature: Click here to register

9:00 AM PST: “Motorsport Electrification – From Start To Cutting Edge Battery Technology” by E-MERSIV

With Arnaud Desrentes, CEO and Maxime Norguet, System Engineer. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

10:00 AM PST: “Countdown to Green Innovation at Record Speed – Electrification Moves Into Motorsports” by NEDRA (National Electric Drag Racing Association)

With Keith Howard, Marketing Director NEDRA; Don Garlits, Big Daddy; Steve Huff, Huff Motorsports, First to 200Mph on Electric. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

No charge to attend.

