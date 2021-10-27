Larson starts first at Martinsville chasing Round of 8 sweep

Kyle Larson will attempt a sweep of the Round of 8 starting from the pole at Martinsville Speedway.

Larson — winner of the last three NASCAR Cup Series races at Kansas, Texas and Charlotte — and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott will share the front row for the Xfinity 500 (2 p.m. ET, NBC). Larson has never won at Martinsville, while Elliott is the defending race winner.

Denny Hamlin starts third, Martin Truex starts fourth, and Joey Logano starts fifth. Truex won the Martinsville spring race.

Brad Keselowski starts sixth, Kyle Busch starts seventh, and Ryan Blaney starts eighth. Completing the top 10 starters is Kevin Harvick in ninth and Kurt Busch in 10th.

Martinsville finalizes the Championship 4 contenders with three spots left to decide. Larson is the only driver locked into the title race. Blaney, Truex, Keselowski, and Logano are the four drivers below the cutline.

There are 38 drivers entered at Martinsville.

