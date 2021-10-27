Full race replay: Trans Am TA/SGT at VIR

Championships were decided in the penultimate Trans Am TA/SGT round at Virginia International Raceway. Enjoy the full race replay:
Veteran Porsche racer Lewis will celebrate 50 years of Daytona success at HSR Classic 24
Veteran Historic Sportscar Racing competitor Jack Lewis will celebrate 50 years of racing success at Daytona International Speedway this week (…)
‘It’s a proper circuit,’ says Masi after Miami GP site visit
FIA race director Michael Masi says the Miami Grand Prix will be “far from a race in a car park” after visiting the Hard Rock (…)
Trans Am's TA2 class hits milestone
Following a compacted season in 2020 due the pandemic, the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli has bounced back in full force in 2021 and (…)
Kyle Busch joins Nitro Rallycross field for Phoenix round
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will compete in the Nitro Rallycross series round at Phoenix’s Wild Horse Pass (…)
OPINION: The day Austin put F1 on the American map
There’s been talk about Formula 1 wanting to crack America for years, and it would be disingenuous to suggest there hasn’t been a (…)
Racing on TV, October 28-31
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites: LucasOilRacing.TV MAVTV.com MotorTrendOnDemand.com (…)
Larson starts first at Martinsville chasing Round of 8 sweep
Kyle Larson will attempt a sweep of the Round of 8 starting from the pole at Martinsville Speedway. Larson — winner of the last three (…)
TV ratings: Kansas, USGP
It was an interesting TV match-up last weekend as Formula 1 and NASCAR went head-to-head Sunday afternoon with U.S. races, the former on (…)
Earnhardt Jr, Bowyer relish chance to try out NASCAR Next Gen
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Clint Bowyer enjoyed their first experience with the Next Gen race car Tuesday in getting to run some laps at (…)
