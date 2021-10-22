Bobby Rahal’s 1986 Indy 500 winner arrives at the IMS Museum

Bobby Rahal personally delivered his 1986 Indy 500-winning March 86C to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum on Friday. There it will join the more than 25 other winners on display, spanning the entire 107-year history of the storied Memorial Day event, often including a 1911 Marmon Wasp, 1922 Duesenberg, 1928 Miller, 1938 Maserati, 1948 Blue Crown, 1960 Watson, and others.

The IMS Museum is also home to the Borg-Warner Trophy, the annual prize for Indianapolis 500 victors. The trophy features the silver-sculpted likenesses of each winner since the first race in 1911, stands more than five feet tall and weighs 110 pounds.

This expansive section of the exhibit also features historic race programs and memorabilia, bricks from the original 1909 track, helmets through the years, and pieces from our beautiful silver trophy collection, including the personal collection of Rudolf Caracciola.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.