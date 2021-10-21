Vintage Motorsport’s 2021 Nov-Dec Issue is now available

The Nov/Dec 2021 Vintage Motorsport issue is in the mail to subscribers and if you are a subscriber, thank you! It’s also headed to newsstands at Barnes & Noble bookstores nationwide. If you’re not a subscriber, you can go to VintageMotorsport.com/Subscribe or call 877-425-4103. Single copies can be purchased at our online store here.

By 1965, Detroit’s muscle car wars had heated up considerably and in drag racing, NHRA Factory Experimental classes were all the rage. And with Ford’s “Total Performance” campaign at full revs, it meant that one of its factory supported drivers, Gas Ronda, would receive one of the 10 very special A/FX Mustangs constructed to do battle at dragstrips across the U.S. In VM’s 7-page Salon feature, we explore the Holman-Moody A/FX Mustang’s history and origins, and why it is important enough to grace the Nov/Dec cover.

Get more details of the issue at VintageMotorsport.com.