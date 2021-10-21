Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Returning winners, new contenders headline HSR Classic Daytona entry

Image courtesy of HSR

Returning winners, new contenders headline HSR Classic Daytona entry

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Returning winners, new contenders headline HSR Classic Daytona entry

By October 21, 2021 9:58 AM

By |

The entry list for the 2021 Historic Sportscar Racing Classic Daytona presented by IMSA shows a strong line-up of former race winners, debuting contenders and largest contingent of Stuttgart’s finest in support of Porsche as the official marque. The seventh annual running of the Classic 24 Hour race at Daytona International Speedway, October 27-31, features seven different Run Groups competing in succession for a full 24 hours on the 3.56-mile coastal Florida road course.

The various period-correct classes within each Run Group combine to make just about any closed-wheel competition sports car built during the last 60 years eligible for the HSR Classic Daytona.

The full weekend of vintage and historic competition will also feature the HSR Daytona Historics, part of HSR’s series of season-long sprint and endurance racing championships.

The 2021 HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA entry list can be found by clicking here.

See more of the entry at VintageMotorsport.com.

, , Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • http://www.makerskorean.kr/kracer97/World/global/endurance-racing/endurance-racing-returning-winners-new-contenders-headline-hsr-classic-daytona-entry-racer/ Endurance Racing : Returning winners, new contenders headline HSR Classic Daytona entry - RACER - K레이서97

    […] Returning winners, new contenders headline HSR Classic Daytona entry  RACER […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home