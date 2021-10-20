NASCAR podcast interview: Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt Racing has gone from a small K&N operation to competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and what a journey it’s been. In this podcast episode Sam Hunt shares:

• His first conversation with Toyota and earning their support

• His connection to the late J.D. Gibbs and how influential their meeting was in more ways than one

• How surreal it’s been for the team to come so far in a short amount of time

• The time Hunt spent in the Netherlands and why he chose a career in racing

• The business of going from K&N to Xfinity

• Why Hunt is not driving his own car and if that’s helped in the transition of being an owner

• Relating to the drivers in his car

• Measuring where the performance should be when it’s multiple drivers in the seat

• If expectations change throughout the year and if Hunt feels like they are defying the odds

• If he’d like to see practice next year and any inventory coming from the Cup Series

• The team outlook for 2022