MSR adds Castroneves for Petit Le Mans

Helio Castroneves will complete Meyer Shank Racing’s line-up for November’s Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta. The four-time Indy 500 joins full-season driver Dane Cameron and MSR endurance racer Juan Pablo Montoya in the No. 60 Acura ARX-05 DPi, giving the team a trio of IMSA champions and six combined Indy 500 victories to bid farewell to the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season while pursuing its first DPi win of the season.

“I’m so excited to be joining Meyer Shank Racing, Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya for Petit Le Mans,” said Castroneves, who reunites with his former Acura Team Penske teammates. “Road Atlanta is such a great track and racing under the lights is something really special. Luckily, I have a win there last year in the same car, so I’m hoping that I can jump right in and get up to speed. We had a test there last week and we’re feeling pretty confident about the 60 Acura.”

Castroneves replaces Olivier Pla, whose season with MSR hit a few rough patches as the year has progressed. The Frenchman is not expected to return to the team, and with Cameron tipped to be joining the new Porsche Penske Motorsports LMDh program, MSR heads into Petit Le Mans with a roster that will look rather different once the 10-hour contest is complete on Nov. 13.