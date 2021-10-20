Le Mans Test Day, Classic race dates confirmed

The full 2022 calendar of events at Le Mans’ Circuit de Le Sarthe has been issued, revealing the date of the Le Mans 24 Hours Test Day.

Next year the test will be held the weekend before the 24 Hours itself on Sunday, June 5, mirroring the schedule for the 2021 edition which saw the test day take place the weekend before the race in August. Prior to the pandemic, the Test Day was held annually two weeks before the race, with the weekend before dedicated to scrutineering in the Le Mans city center, but it seems that this new format is here to stay.

In 2022, for what will be the 90th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, the race will be held on June 11-12, back to its traditional slot for the first time since 2019.

The ACO’s 2022 calendar has also revealed that the 10th running of the Le Mans Classic is set to run from June 30-July the first, in its traditional post-Le Mans spot. The hugely popular vintage racing event highligh cars from the 24 Hours’ history (pictured above) traditionally is held bi-annually but was last held in 2018, having been postponed two years in a row due to the COVID crisis. This means that two editions of the Le Mans Classic are set to be held in consecutive years for the first time, as organizer Peter Auto plans to run the Classic in 2023 too, forming part of the Le Mans 24 Hours centenary celebrations.