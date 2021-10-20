Larson starts in front again for Kansas

Kyle Larson will again lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag, this time at Kansas Speedway for the second race in the Round of 8.

Fresh off locking his way into the title race with a win last weekend, Larson starts from the pole in the Hollywood Casino 400 (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Larson will be joined on the front row by Ryan Blaney.

Brad Keselowski starts third, Kyle Busch starts fourth, and Chase Elliott rounds out the top five.

Denny Hamlin starts sixth, Martin Truex Jr. starts seventh, and Joey Logano starts eighth. William Byron lines up ninth, and Christopher Bell completes the top 10 starters.

Logano is the defending race winner. He is also the last driver on the playoff grid and in a must-win situation to advance.

Ryan Ellis will make his first Cup Series start since 2016 for Rick Ware Racing in the No. 15. Ellis starts 34th.

Parker Kligerman will make his first Cup Series start since 2019 piloting the No. 96 for Gaunt Brothers Racing. Kligerman starts last, in 40th.

