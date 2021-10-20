Acura back in F1 with Red Bull and AlphaTauri at COTA

The Acura name will be back in Formula 1 for the first time in more than a decade thanks to branding on both the Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

Honda’s North American high-performance brand was last seen in F1 at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix, when the Japanese manufacturer was a full constructor. This weekend, the rear wings of both Honda-powered cars will carry the Acura logo, while it will also feature on the drivers race suits and helmet visors, echoing the first time Honda promoted Acura in F1 with McLaren pair Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost back in 1989.

Honda F1’s managing director Masashi Yamamoto says Austin will be the only race the branding is used, as Red Bull reverts to its usual blue color-scheme after running a white Honda livery in Turkey.

“We are happy to promote Honda’s Acura division at the United States Grand Prix and for them to support us in this our final season in Formula 1,” Yamamoto said. “Acura is an important brand in the USA, Canada and China among other countries and has a long and successful history of motorsport involvement also linked to Honda Performance Development, Honda’s racing division in the States.

“This special livery is a one-off, just for this event, but we hope it will be remembered as part of another successful weekend for our Formula 1 team in what has been an exciting and excellent season so far.

“This will not be the first time that Formula 1 cars and drivers have raced with Acura branding. The Acura marque made its F1 debut at the 1989 United States Grand Prix in Phoenix, when Alain Prost won, with Acura on his helmet visor. Let’s hope that’s a good omen for this weekend.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also hopes history repeats itself 32 years later.

“As Honda’s high-performance marque in North America it seems only right and proper that Acura should be present at the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1 and we are delighted to welcome them back for this year’s United States Grand Prix,” Horner said. “I remember Alain Prost winning the U.S. Grand Prix in 1989 with Acura on his visor, so hopefully having the brand with us this weekend at the Circuit of The Americas will bring us the same result.”