78th Members’ Meeting closes Goodwood Motorsport season

Originally planned as last year’s season opener, the 78th annual edition Members’ Meeting was rescheduled to October 16-17 and became the closing event of 2021 — a wrap on the triumphant return of competitive motorsport to Goodwood Motor Circuit this year.

Soft October light was the perfect backdrop to celebrate the art of motoring and motorsport from its inception to the present day. The oldest machine to take to the track was a 1903 Mercedes 60hp in the S.F. Edge Trophy, and the newest the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 hypercar making its global dynamic debut.

Spectators thrilled to the sight of 1960s American muscle in the Pierpoint Cup; the often homebuilt 500cc post-war F3 cars of the Don Parker Trophy; 1970s and 1980s GP motorcycles in the Hailwood Trophy; and pre-war two-seater Grand Prix cars in the Earl Howe Trophy. Perennial Members’ Meeting favourite the Gerry Marshall Trophy for 1970s and early 1980s saloon cars was this year split into two classes for cars with engines smaller and larger than 2.8-liters, leading to a spectacular finale that saw Mini Clubmans and Ford Fiestas battling Chevrolet Camaros and Rover SD1s in the Sunday evening sunshine.

After a successful trial at SpeedWeek presented by Mastercard, rally cars returned to the Goodwood Motor Circuit. The Goodwood Super Special presented by Cooper Tires was a tight and twisting course, using parts of the circuit and outfield to challenge a range of machinery dating from the late 1970s to the early 2000s. The first of two timed runs was made on Saturday evening, with spotlights blazing and exhausts flaming, while the decider was held on a sharply sunlit Sunday morning. Winner of the post-Group B class was Gary Le Coadou in a Toyota Celica GT-FOUR while the earlier era class was won by Martin Overington in the crowd-favorite (and very rowdy) Metro 6R4.

