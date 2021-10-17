Photos: A busy Saturday at the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

After a stellar Friday to kick things off, the festivities and racing continued Saturday at the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival with a full docket of morning and afternoon races for the eight run groups. Ferrari parade laps and a ceremony remembering the late great Jim Pace were held at lunch time while Mecum’s Auction, various panel discussions, and family activities carried on throughout the day. For more details about the event and a schedule, here is our preview from earlier in the week.

