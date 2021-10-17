Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Photos: A busy Saturday at the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

After a stellar Friday to kick things off, the festivities and racing continued Saturday at the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival with a full docket of morning and afternoon races for the eight run groups. Ferrari parade laps and a ceremony remembering the late great Jim Pace were held at lunch time while Mecum’s Auction, various panel discussions, and family activities carried on throughout the day. For more details about the event and a schedule, here is our preview from earlier in the week.

Kudos to everyone for another great day of racing in the Appalachian Foothills. Photo: Patrick Tremblay / Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

Dave Roberts brought home a P3 finish in both races with his 1967 Porsche 911S. Photo: Patrick Tremblay / Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

Danny Stewart kept it consistent and finished P2 in both races on Saturday in his 1970 Porsche 911. Photo: Patrick Tremblay / Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

Jim Pace was on the mind of many throughout the weekend and especially during the memorial ceremony on Saturday. Patrick Tremblay / Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

Photo: Patrick Tremblay / Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

Bob Bodin won Group 2’s afternoon race in his 1957 Devin Ryan Special. Photo: Kenneth Midgett / Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

A simple and easy-to-drive first race car. Photo: Patrick Tremblay / Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

Linda Vaughn’s sense of style at a the track is unmatched. Photo: Patrick Tremblay / Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

Photo: Patrick Tremblay / Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

The 2021 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival features the Concours d’Elegance, West Village Road Rallye, Mecum Auctions and The Pace Grand Prix at the Bend. Additional information may be found at chattanoogamotorcar.com.

Festival tickets will be digital and are available online or purchased at the entry gates the days of the events in West Village, at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, and at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The transaction at the gate will be cashless, and there will be an additional charge of $10 per ticket.

 

Comments

