43 entries for VRG FF Revival at Watkins Glen

The revival of interest in Formula Ford 1600 largely triggered by 40th and 50th American anniversary events at Road America in 2009 and 2019, helped along by engine parts availability and cars if not gearboxes in abundant supply, was impacted like all other vintage racing classes by the 2020 COVID pandemic.

Happily, the entry momentum lost last season seems to have been restored this season, with impressive turnouts and some wonderful vintage FF races at all of the expected places — a reminder to mention this key aspect of the 2021 season coming courtesy of Vintage Motorsport lensman Bill Stoler, whose photos over the last few years have chronicled a healthy vintage FF1600.

Stoler notes that 43 FFs are entered at the Vintage Racer Group’s penultimate 2021 event this weekend (Oct. 15-16) at Watkins Glen.

