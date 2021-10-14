A special guest joins the party

As the sun rose over this year’s final cars and coffee hosted by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, a special “guest” arrived amidst powerful sounds from its V12 engine. Joining hundreds of muscle and sports cars, hot rods and contemporary classics was a 1964 Ferrari 250LM, the Scuderia’s last overall Le Mans winner, coming in 1965.

Not looking out of place in a more modern world, the Ferrari has been a part of the Museum’s collection for years. “It’s one of those cars that, even though the heart and soul of our Museum is ‘all things ‘500’…are just so important to us,” remarked Joe Hale, Museum president.

Jason Vansickle, curator of vehicles at the Museum, said the car’s indirect IMS connection is that its drivers, Masten Gregory and Jochen Rindt, both competed in the “500.”

