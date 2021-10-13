Pfaff waiting on Porsche to confirm GTD Pro effort

Pfaff Motorsports is waiting for word from Porsche regarding its prospective 2022 GTD Pro effort in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.

As reported by RACER in September, the Canadian-based team has received a boost of funding which has combined with the new, cheaper to enter, GT3-based GTD Pro class in IMSA, to allow it to make the switch.

“All signs are pointing towards [a GTD Pro program],” Steve Bortolotti, the general manager of Pfaff Motorsports told RACER. “I would be surprised at this point if we didn’t do it.”

Bortolotti expects further confirmation of the program and the drivers to come at Porsche’s annual “night of champions” dinner where the brand recaps its year and previews next year’s factory-backed programs.

“I think Porsche is still working [on drivers]. They keep that pretty close to their chest until their night of champions when they communicate that to the teams,” Bortolotti explained. “We’re aware of who it might be, but honestly, I don’t think that they are far enough along yet because usually they’ll tell us in confidence before, but I haven’t even gotten to that point yet. I think there’s still some stuff in the background with Porsche, which is totally fine.”

Pfaff Motorsports, which leads the GTD championship going into the Petit Le Mans season finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, is expecting the GTD Pro entry to be its only program in the WeatherTech series. Still in only its second full-time season in IMSA, Bortolotti said that the team isn’t quite ready to make the leap to two cars.

“I’d love to be there someday, I just don’t think we’re there yet as a team,” he admitted. “I think right now we are a really good one-car team and our business model and our model with our staff is built around that.

“There will come a day, someday, when we are a two-car effort, but we want to continue to have a really great single-car effort for the time being. At some point, we’ll expand to two cars, but I don’t see that happening in the near future.”

The cost of the GTD Pro effort will not be drastically different than that of the team’s current GTD program, according to Bortolloti. That factor, plus the additional finances coming together, made it an easy decision for the team to continue rising through the IMSA ladder.

“We always want to keep progressing. The opportunity to race in GTLM was an exciting prospect but it was just too cost-prohibitive for us to run in the Porsche RSR,” Bortolotti said. “We’re not by any means a huge budget team but I think we do things right and spend money where it needs to be spent.”